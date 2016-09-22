版本:
BRIEF-OrganiGram's License Capacity Increased by Health Canada

Sept 22 OrganiGram Holdings Inc

* Health Canada also increased OrganiGram's licensed production and sales capacity for cannabis oils to 500kg per annum

* Successfully amended its Health Canada licensed sales capacity of dried marijuana to 1,200kg per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

