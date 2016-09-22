版本:
BRIEF-Deluxe corp enters into an Omnibus Amendment no. 3 to credit agreement

Sept 22 Deluxe Corp

* On September 21, 2016, Deluxe corporation entered into an Omnibus Amendment no. 3 to credit agreement - SEC filing

* Amended credit agreement permits company to draw from a new term loan facility in aggregate principal amount of $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

