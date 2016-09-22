版本:
BRIEF-Aerie pharmaceuticals updates full-year 2016 cash burn guidance

Sept 22 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Expects cash and cash equivalents to total approximately $230 million as of December 31, 2016

* Updated full-year 2016 cash burn guidance to approximately $85 million, an increase from previous guidance of $75 million

* Updated guidance reflects initiatives like start-up of clinical trials in Japan, construction of manufacturing plant in Ireland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

