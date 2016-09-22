版本:
BRIEF-Exco Resources Inc sees Q3 total production 25.3 - 26.2 BCFE

Sept 22 EXCO Resources Inc :

* EXCO Resources Inc sees Fy total production 102.5 - 109.8 BCFE - SEC filing

* EXCO Resources Inc sees Q3 total production 25.3 - 26.2 BCFE - SEC filing Source text bit.ly/2djpwMV Further company coverage:

