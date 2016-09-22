版本:
BRIEF-IGT announces four-year extension with Svenska Spel

Sept 22 International Game Technology PLC

* Year extension with Svenska Spel for multichannel poker enhancements

* Svenska Spel exercising 4-year extension provided under contract with co as part of a competitive procurement in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

