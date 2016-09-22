版本:
BRIEF-Emerson Electric trailing three-month orders as of August end

Sept 22 Emerson Electric Co

* Trailing three-month orders as of August end decreased 2.5 percent

* Fall in trailing three-month orders reflect difficult conditions in energy and general industrial markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

