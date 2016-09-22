版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-Becton Dickinson invests $100 mln in Nebraska plant to expand insulin syringe manufacturing

Sept 22 Becton Dickinson and Co

* BD invests $100 million in Nebraska plant to expand insulin syringe manufacturing

* Investment will be used for new technology and manufacturing equipment to expand capacity for BD insulin syringes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐