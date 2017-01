Sept 22 Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Biostar Pharmaceuticals signs a letter of intent to acquire Xianyang Yongsheng Health Products Co Ltd

* To buy 100% of equity interest in Xianyang Yongsheng in exchange for cash payment, issuance of shares of Biostar's restricted common stock

* Companies seek to complete this transaction in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: