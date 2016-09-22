版本:
BRIEF-Mesa Exploration agrees to sell Sal Rica Project

Sept 22 Mesa Exploration Corp

* Mesa Exploration agrees to sell Sal Rica Project

* Deal for $50,000 cash to be paid to Mesa at closing

* URI will acquire an undivided 100 percent interest in Sal Rica Project, subject to a 2 percent net smelter return royalty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

