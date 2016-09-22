版本:
BRIEF-PNM Resources expected to affirm company's 2016 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance

Sept 22 Pnm Resources Inc

* Management is expected to affirm company's 2016 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.55 to $1.65 per diluted share.

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

