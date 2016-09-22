版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 18:43 BJT

BRIEF-Performance Food Group's board appoints Thomas G. Ondrof as executive VP and CFO

Sept 22 Performance Food Group Co

* On September 22, 2016 board appointed Thomas G. Ondrof as executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

* Ondrof succeeding Robert D. Evans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

