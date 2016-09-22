版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-Navidea achieves $1 mln in Lymphoseek commercial milestones

Sept 22 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Navidea achieves $1 million in Lymphoseek commercial milestones

* Navidea to receive $500,000 payment from SpePharm AG, an affiliate of Norgine, B.V., for EMA approval of Lymphoseek single dose vial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

