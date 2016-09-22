版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Anavex Life Sciences says drug shows efficacy to support disease modification in Parkinson's disease

Sept 22 Anavex Life Sciences Corp :

* Significant improvements were seen on all measures: behavioral, histopathological, and neuroinflammatory endpoints

* Data indicates that ANAVEX 2-73 is well tolerated

* Anavex life sciences' drug shows efficacy to support potential disease modification in Parkinson's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐