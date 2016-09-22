版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Antares Pharma completes QuickShot Testosterone clinical program

Sept 22 Antares Pharma Inc

* Antares Pharma announces completion of the QuickShot Testosterone clinical program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

