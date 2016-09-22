版本:
BRIEF-Transgenomic and Ventana Medical signs data sharing agreement

Sept 22 Transgenomic Inc

* Says signed data sharing agreement with Ventana Medical Systems Inc, a subsidiary of Roche Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

