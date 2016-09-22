版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Allergan and Adamas announce all four dosage strengths of NAMZARIC available throughout U.S.

Sept 22 Allergan plc

* Co and Adamas Pharmaceuticals announce all four dosage strengths of NAMZARIC now available by prescription in pharmacies throughout U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

