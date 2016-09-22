版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四

BRIEF-Impax Laboratories announces launch of generic version of Metadate CD

Sept 22 Impax Laboratories Inc :

* Announced launch of a generic version of Metadate CD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

