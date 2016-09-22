版本:
BRIEF-Interdigital announces increase of quarterly dividend

Sept 22 Interdigital Inc :

* Interdigital announces increase of regular quarterly dividend

* Board of directors has approved an increase in company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.30 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

