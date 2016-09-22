BRIEF-TransUnion says TransUnion Healthcare purchased outstanding shares of RTech for about $51.9 mln

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 TransUnion :
* TransUnion Healthcare purchased 100% of outstanding capital stock of RTech for consideration of about $51.9 million paid at closing - SEC filing
* Also agreed to pay up an additional $3.9 million with respect to RTech accounts receivable that are collected after closing date
* Also agreed to pay up RTech to an additional $6.2 million upon satisfaction of specified conditions relating to customer retention Source text bit.ly/2d6Coto Further company coverage:
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.