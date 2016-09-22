版本:
BRIEF-TransUnion says TransUnion Healthcare purchased outstanding shares of RTech for about $51.9 mln

Sept 22 TransUnion :

* TransUnion Healthcare purchased 100% of outstanding capital stock of RTech for consideration of about $51.9 million paid at closing - SEC filing

* Also agreed to pay up an additional $3.9 million with respect to RTech accounts receivable that are collected after closing date

* Also agreed to pay up RTech to an additional $6.2 million upon satisfaction of specified conditions relating to customer retention Source text bit.ly/2d6Coto Further company coverage:

