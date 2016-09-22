版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel announces developments re Golan Telecom

Sept 22 Cellcom Israel Ltd

* Cellcom Israel announces developments re Golan Telecom

* Group of investors notified company today that it is withdrawing from its intention to purchase Golan Telecom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐