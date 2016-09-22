版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 22:40 BJT

BRIEF-Silver Bear Resources receives US $42.9 million under facilities agreement

Sept 22 Silver Bear Resources Inc

* Silver Bear receives US $42.9 million on its tranche-a drawdown under facilities agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐