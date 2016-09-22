版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Piedmont Airlines announces increase in pilot pay

Sept 22 Piedmont Airlines:

* First year first officers at Piedmont will now earn nearly $60,000 while training and flying under Piedmont's parent co, American Airlines

* Piedmont Airlines increases pilot pay Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐