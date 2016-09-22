版本:
2016年 9月 22日

BRIEF-Hutchinson Technology announces early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period

Sept 22 Hutchinson Technology Inc :

* Says merger is currently expected to close no later than October 5, 2016

* Hutchinson Technology announces early termination of Hart Scott-Rodino waiting period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

