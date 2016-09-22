BRIEF-Starz says agreed to multi-year extensions of affiliation deals with DIRECTV, AT&T Services

Sept 22 Starz :

* On Sept 17, 2016, Starz agreed in principle to multi-year extensions of its affiliation agreements with both DIRECTV, LLC AT&T Services, Inc

* Following first year of renewal period, impact on Starz's earnings under these extensions would decrease annually - SEC filing

* Expects other revenue sources including OTT revenue trends to offset financial impact of extensions of DIRECTV LLC, AT&T Services agreements