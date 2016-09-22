版本:
BRIEF-WCI Communities says co to pay Lennar fee of $22.5 mln upon termination of merger

Sept 22 WCI Communities Inc :

* Upon termination of merger agreement under specified circumstances, co will be required to pay Lennar Corp a termination fee of $22.5 million.

* If deal is terminated in connection with co entering alternative deal in respect of superior proposal, termination fee payable to Lennar is $11.25 million Source text bit.ly/2d3GGin Further company coverage:

