BRIEF-Expedia,Inc. Announces consent solicitation to amend its 5.95% senior notes due 2020

Sept 22 Expedia Inc :

* Expedia, Inc. Announces consent solicitation to amend its 5.95% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

