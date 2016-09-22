BRIEF-Walmart to process payments through Chasenet

Sept 22 JPMorgan Chase & Co :

* Chasenet offers businesses guaranteed, fixed-rate pricing for chase visa credit and debit payments for term of contract

* Walmart to process payments through Chasenet

* Expanded relationship with Walmart to process payments on Chasenet, at 5,000+ Walmart, Sam's Club locations in U.S., at Sam's Club ecommerce