2016年 9月 22日

BRIEF-Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc says Richard J. King who serves as CEO, will retire on March 1

Sept 22 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc :

* John Anzalone currently Chief Investment Officer of IVR and will assume role of CEO

* Richard J. King, who serves as Chief Executive Officer and president of IVR, will retire on March 1 Source text bit.ly/2d2p2x3 Further company coverage:

