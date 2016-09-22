版本:
BRIEF-Eros International raises $30 mln from 2 existing top 10 shareholders

Sept 22 Eros International Plc :

* Eros International Plc raises $30 million from two existing top 10 shareholders

* Two existing top ten institutional shareholders have increased holdings in Eros

* Company raised approximately $30 million through a private placement

* Proceeds will be primarily used to fund further expansion of Eros now, company's OTT platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

