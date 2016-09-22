BRIEF-Sandell Asset Management reports 8.1 pct stake in Bob Evans Farms

Sept 22 Sandell Asset Management:

* May pursue consent solicitation to solicit written consents from co's shareholders in order to facilitate separation, or pursue other alternatives

* Had discussions, intend to have further discussions, with board,management,shareholders,other parties and advisors regarding separation

* Believes Bob Evans Farms must now publicly commit to transparent process to separate bef foods and restaurants business segments

* Sandell Asset Management reports 8.1 percent stake in Bob Evans Farms Inc as of September 22