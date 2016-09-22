版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 21:38 BJT

BRIEF-Canexus receives shareholder meeting requisition

Sept 22 Canexus Corp :

* Requisition requests convening of a general meeting of shareholders to vote to remove Canexus' "eight incumbent directors"

* Canexus receives shareholder meeting requisition

* Received an email requisition on behalf of stirling Global Value Fund Inc

* Requisition requests convening of a general meeting of shareholders to vote to elect five new directors to board of canexus

* Stirling global value fund inc described as a holder of more than 5% of Canexus' shares, on September 21, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐