BRIEF-First Midwest Bancorp files for potential subordinated notes offering; size not disclosed

Sept 22 First Midwest Bancorp Inc :

* Files for potential subordinated notes offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2cTCuCV) Further company coverage:

