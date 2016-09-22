版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 22:27 BJT

BRIEF-Air Canada begins construction on a new hangar at its Toronto Pearson Global Hub

Sept 22 Air Canada:

* New hangar will be completed in April 2018

* Air Canada begins construction on a new hangar at its Toronto Pearson Global Hub Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐