2016年 9月 22日

BRIEF-E.L.F. Beauty Inc shares open at $24.00 in debut, 41.18 pct above IPO price

Sept 22 (Reuters) -

* E.L.F. Beauty Inc shares open at $24.00 in debut, above IPO price of $17.00 per share

