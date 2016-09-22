版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 00:06 BJT

BRIEF-Pfizer declares 30-cent fourth-quarter 2016 dividend

Sept 22 Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer declares 30-cent fourth-quarter 2016 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

