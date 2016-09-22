版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 00:04 BJT

BRIEF-Twitter announces initiative with Commission on Presidential Debates

Sept 22 Twitter Inc :

* Twitter announces initiative with commission on presidential debates, launches official #debates emoji

* Users tweeting with either official debate hashtag #debates or #debates2016 - will see new Twitter emoji icon appear in their tweets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

