BRIEF-Eurazeo says unit Ecip to sell 15 mln Moncler S.p.A. shares

Sept 22 Eurazeo:

* Unit Ecip M S.A. Intends to sell 15 million Moncler S.p.A. shares, by way of an accelerated book building to institutional investors

* Sale of Moncler shares by unit represents about 6 percent of the share capital of Moncler Further company coverage:

