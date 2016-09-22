版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 00:18 BJT

BRIEF-CVS Health sets quarterly dividend of $0.425 per share

Sept 22 CVS Health Corp

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

