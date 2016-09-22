版本:
BRIEF-Western Investment Company of Canada says signed LOI to purchase private Alberta based company

Sept 22 Western Investment Company Of Canada Limited :

* Western Investment Company of Canada says along with reputable minority equity partners signed LOI to purchase a private Alberta based company

* Transaction is about $18 million and will be funded through an equity investment from Western & its partners

* Co will retain majority control of seller

* Transaction does not anticipate requiring an additional equity financing to be completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

