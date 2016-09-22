版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 00:42 BJT

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms ups qtrly dividend by $0.02, declares special dividend

Sept 22 Sanderson Farms Inc

* Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend And Declares Special Dividend

* Board Has Also Declared A Special Cash Dividend Of $1.00 (One Dollar) Per Share.

* Declared A Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.24 Per Share, An Increase Of $0.02 Per Share Per Quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐