BRIEF-Sanderson Farms ups qtrly dividend by $0.02, declares special dividend

* Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend And Declares Special Dividend

* Board Has Also Declared A Special Cash Dividend Of $1.00 (One Dollar) Per Share.

* Declared A Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.24 Per Share, An Increase Of $0.02 Per Share Per Quarter