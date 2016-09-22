BRIEF-Microsoft Corp says board amends Co's bylaws, proxy access bylaw

Sept 22 Microsoft Corp

* Microsoft corp says board amended bylaws to clarify when groups of funds count as a single shareholder for purposes of meeting 3% ownership threshold

* Bylaws amended to clarify count loaned shares recallable within five business days as being owned for purposes of satisfying 3% ownership threshold

* Microsoft corp says on september 20, board amended section 1.14 of company's bylaws, proxy access bylaw

* Bylaws amended to reduce from 25% to 15% level of voting support needed to re-nominate proxy access candidate Source text (bit.ly/2cOGPK0)