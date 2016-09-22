BRIEF-Comcast Corp to buy Ed Snider's 24 pct stake in Comcast Spectacor

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Comcast Corp:
* Comcast Corporation to acquire Ed Snider's stake in Comcast Spectacor
* Comcast Corporation announced today it has reached an agreement to purchase Ed Snider's 24 percent stake in Comcast Spectacor
* Says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Upon closing, which is expected to occur next month, Comcast will own 100 percent of company
* Wells Fargo Center, Spectra, and Philadelphia Flyers will continue to operate as businesses within Comcast Spectacor
* Four flyers skate zones have been established over years and will continue to be operated by Comcast Spectacor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.