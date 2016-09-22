版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 02:17 BJT

BRIEF-Unifor to negotiate with Fiat Chrysler once agreement with GM ratified

Sept 22 Unifor:

* Pending ratification of tentative agreement with GM, next company in negotiations with Detroit three automakers will be Fiat Chrysler Automobile Source text for Eikon:

