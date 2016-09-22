版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 03:20 BJT

BRIEF-KeyBank receives regulatory approval for First Niagara Bank merger

Sept 22 Keycorp :

* KeyBank receives regulatory approval for First Niagara Bank merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

