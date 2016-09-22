版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 22:35 BJT

BRIEF-Comscore announces partnership with The Digital Entertainment Group

Sept 22 Comscore Inc :

* Announced partnership with Digital Entertainment Group for co's Digital Download Essentials Industry service in North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

