公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四

BRIEF-Automatic Data Processing CEO Carlos Rodriguez's FY 2016 total compensation $10.9 mln

Sept 22 Automatic Data Processing Inc

* CEO Carlos Rodriguez's FY 2016 total compensation was $10.9 million versus $8.3 million in FY 2015 - sec filing

* CFO Jan Siegmund's FY 2016 total compensation was $4.23 million versus $3.65 million in FY 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2cotuC3 Further company coverage:

