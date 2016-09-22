BRIEF-Norman Pessin raises stake in innovative solutions to 7.4 pct from 6.7 pct

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Innovative Solutions And Support Inc
* Norman Pessin reports 7.4 percent stake in Innovative Solutions And Support Inc as of September 21 versus 6.7 percent stake as of December 15, 2015 - Sec Filing Source text : bit.ly/2cwhgdD Further company coverage:
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.