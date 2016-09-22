版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 22:33 BJT

BRIEF-Norman Pessin raises stake in innovative solutions to 7.4 pct from 6.7 pct

Sept 22 Innovative Solutions And Support Inc

* Norman Pessin reports 7.4 percent stake in Innovative Solutions And Support Inc as of September 21 versus 6.7 percent stake as of December 15, 2015 - Sec Filing Source text : bit.ly/2cwhgdD Further company coverage:

