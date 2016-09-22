版本:
中国
2016年 9月 22日

BRIEF-Westjet, Hainan Airlines announce code-share

Sept 22 Westjet Airlines Ltd :

* WestJet, Hainan Airlines announce code-share

* Says agreement allowing Hainan Airlines to place its HU code on WestJet-operated flights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

