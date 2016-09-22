版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 23:24 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing says 3 new orders for week through Sept 20, 2016

Sept 22 Boeing Co :

* Says three new orders (by unidentified customers for three 737s) for week through September 20, 2016

* Says in the changes category reduced 737 orders by two for week through September 20, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2dciqcD Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐