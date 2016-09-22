版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 23:16 BJT

BRIEF-Galmed Pharmaceuticals signed agreement with University of California

Sept 22 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Signed an investigator-initiated clinical trial agreement with University of California, San Diego, school of medicine

* Artisan study is currently expected to be initiated in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐